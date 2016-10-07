What to know about Russia’s firepower in Syria

MOSCOW: More than a year after it launched a bombing campaign in Syria, Russia is bolstering its firepower in the country as tensions with the United States rise over the war.

Here is an overview of the weaponry Moscow has in the region as diplomatic attempts to resolve the five-year conflict have hit the buffers:

– Personnel –

Russia’s military has not released the exact number of servicemen it has deployed to Syria but recent voting figures during elections last month suggested there could be up to 4,300 personnel based there.

They range from pilots and marine commandos to cooks and support staff living for the most part at the Hmeimim airbase in government-held territory close to the coastal city of Latakia.

Russia insists its troops are not fighting on the frontline in Syria but it admits deploying military “advisors” to assist the Syrian army and special forces to help target air strikes.

Officially some 20 serviceman have been killed in action since the start of the campaign, including a pilot killed when a Turkish F-16 downed his jet in November.

Russian opposition media has also carried reports of mercenaries from the country fighting, and dying, on the side of regime forces.

The defence ministry has drawn up a draft law that would allow Russians to sign short-term contracts to fight in overseas operations against “international terrorism”, a move that could boost Moscow’s ability to get servicemen to Syria.

– Planes –

Moscow’s Syria mission is thought to have several dozen warplanes at its Hmeimim base — including Su-24, Su-25, Su-30 and the latest Su-35 jets — the tip of the spear of its operation.

Russia also has attack helicopters in Syria that have been used to back up offensives by government forces. The pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestiya newspaper reported recently that it has dispatched more Su-25 ground attack military jets.

Moscow has also used aircraft based outside Syria to bomb targets there. Long-range Tupolev bombers have struck the war-ravaged country after taking off from bases in Russia, firing missiles including the new X-101 that has a range of 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles).

Russia briefly used a base in western Iran to fly bombing sorties over Syria in August but that was halted after several days following an apparent diplomatic spat.

– Air defence and navy –

Russia on Monday confirmed it had delivered the S-300 air defence system to its naval facility at Tartus to bolster its capacities in Syria as relations have soured with the United States.

Moscow had already sent the newer S-400 system to Hmeimim in the wake of Ankara’s downing of its warplane in November.

The deployment of the high-tech air defence systems is a clear warning to the West not to meddle with Moscow as rebel and jihadist groups do not posses planes or missiles capable of shooting down Russian jets.

Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned the United States Thursday that the reach of the Russian systems could “provide a surprise for any unrecognised aircraft”.

The Kremlin’s forces on land are also backed up by a Russian naval deployment off the coast in the eastern Mediterranean.

Over the past few days Russia has dispatched three more corvettes equipped with modern missile systems to join the deployment, which has up until now numbered about 10 warships and support vessels. It is also due to send its lone aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in the coming weeks.

Russia has previously also fired missiles at Syria from submarines in the Mediterranean and warships in the Caspian Sea. -AFP