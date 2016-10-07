Woman gives birth while trapped in SGH lift

KUCHING: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy while trapped in the lift at the Sarawak General Hospital here at 4.27am yesterday.

The woman, Zuraidah Naskim, and her infant son are in fine health at the maternity ward at present.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operation) Farhan Sufyan Bolhan said a team of eight personnel from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Department and three of its Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) personnel rushed to the scene after being notified.

He said the team arrived there within eight minutes.

“With the assistance of the hospital maintenance personnel, they managed to free the woman and her infant from the lift at level four of the hospital,” he said. – Bernama