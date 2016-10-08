Nation 

30 foreign nationals arrested in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Nine women are among 30 foreign nationals arrested by the Penang Immigration Department in an operation around the state for various offences, which ended early yesterday.

Its deputy assistant director Fairoz Ismail said they were picked up in 11 locations around Persiaran Gurney, Paya Terubong, Bayan Lepas and Nibong Tebal during the operation which started at 5pm yesterday and ended at 1am yesterday.

He said the locations inspected included guesthouses, restaurants, food stalls, and guard posts of residential areas.

Those arrested comprised of 10 men and three women of Thai national, six Bangladeshi men, three Nepalese men, two Indian men, three Vietnamese women, and a Filipino, Indonesian, and Myanmarese woman, respectively.

He said all of them, aged between 20 and 46 years, were detained for failing to produce travel documents and work permit as well as overstaying. — Bernama

