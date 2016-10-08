Analysts maintain neutral on Sime Darby earnings outlook

KUCHING: Analysts remained neutral on the earnings prospects of Sime Darby Bhd (Sime Darby) following the company’s land deals.

Sime Darby in a filing to Bursa Malaysia on October 6 said its 93 per cent indirectly owned subsidiary, The Glengowrie Rubber Company Sdn Bhd (Glengowrie) had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with I&P Group Sdn Bhd (I&P)’s wholly-owned Petaling Garden Sdn Bhd (Petaling Garden) to dispose two parcels of land totalling 805 acres (325.7 hectares) for RM428.8 million.

At the same time, the group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (SDP) has proposed to acquire two plantation estates in Johor totalling 768.5 hectares and a 70 tonne per hour (tph) palm oil mill from I&P’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Yong Peng Realty Sdn Bhd (YPR) and Perusahaan Minyak Sawit Bintang Sdn Bhd (PMSB) for RM106.7 million.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) in a report yesterday said it was not surprised at the company’s land disposal as it is part of Sime Darby’s ongoing plans to monetise its assets.

The research firm noted that Sime Darby is expected to recognise a total gain on disposal of RM295.7 million, which the research firm has excluded from its core net profit (CNP) forecast for Sime Darby due to the one-off nature of the transaction.

As for the purchase of plantation land, Kenanga Research opined that the valuation at RM103,100 per planted hectare appeared reasonable considering the location and decent 2015 average yield of 22 metric tonne (MT) per hectare although the purchase of plantation land, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia was a surprise.

In comparison, the research firm noted brownfield plantation land in Sabah is priced at approximately RM90,000 per hectare.

Nonetheless, it noted that the newly acquired land is less than one per cent of Sime Darby’s plantation estates in Malaysia and hence should have a minimal impact to earnings going forward.

Kenanga Research gathered that the disposal and purchase were separate transactions and should be completed by early financial year 2018 (FY18) ending June 2018.

Meanwhile, the research firm expects the net impact of the deal to have no significant impact to Sime Darby’s gearing of 0.2 times for FY17-FY18.

Additionally, the research division of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) also maintained its earnings estimates for Sime Darby at this juncture pending the completion of the land deal.

It was upbeat about the company’s strategy to divest the property land in Hulu Langat, Selangor as that was not a key development focus for Sime Darby’s property division.

Besides that, MIDF Research was also optimistic on the acquisition of plantation land by Sime Darby due to the long term positive view on crude palm oil (CPO) price.

The research firm gathered that the location of the lands is in close proximity to the group’s existing estates in Johor Central hence there is potential synergy to be realised.

It opined the valuation of RM138,841 per ha to be fair as the valuation includes the value of a ready to use palm oil mill with a capacity of 70 MT per hour.

As a whole, both transactions do not provide immediate earnings accrection to Sime Darby, thus analysts reiterated their neutral outlook for the company’s earnings growth.