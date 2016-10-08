Baby born in van en route to Semporna Hospital

A beaming Ivan cradling the baby girl born in the van. Vilson (fourth right) and the management team of Scuba Tiger Semporna Holiday Resort visiting the newborn baby and her family at Kg Tanjung Baru, Bum-Bum island yesterday. Seated to the left is baby’s mother Sitti Alinah and the father Mad Sahid and their other children.

SEMPORNA: Scuba Tiger Semporna Holiday Resort is not only operating a tourism business but also lent a hand during an emergency when a baby girl was born in their tourist van on the way to Semporna Hospital on September 4.

Sitti Hayanah, who is one month old, was delivered in the van with the assistance of a midwife at about 8.37am during the journey to the district hospital from Bangau-Bangau jetty. The baby girl weighed 3.27 pounds.

Resort manager Ivan Choong, 39, said a man had knocked urgently on the van window just as he was about to return to the resort after settling the tourists’ permit at Bangau-Bangau jetty at 8.30am.

The man appeared to be asking for help. Ivan, who is Singaporean, was not fluent in Malay, but he understood the words ‘tolong, hospital’.

Ivan then opened the van door and allowed a pregnant lady (the man’s wife) and a midwife to enter the van. The man himself did not follow the van to the hospital.

“The distance between Bangau-Bangau jetty and Semporna hospital was only four minutes and yet, I heard the sound of water flowing out one minute after we left for the hospital, followed by the sound of a crying newborn baby after 30 seconds.

“I really had no idea at the time and only knew I had to send them to the district hospital as quickly as possible. I could see the mother of the baby was very steady and was not shouting loudly,” he told the media yesterday.

According to him, the baby and her mother were admitted to the hospital for one day. The management team had to wash and clean up the van after that.

Yesterday, the management team of Scuba Tiger Semporna Holiday Resort paid a visit to the family at Kg Tanjung Baru, Bum-Bum island here in conjunction with the baby’s full moon. They presented baby gift hampers and a cake depicting the resort van.

The father, Mad Sahid Bin Haiyari, 38, and mother, Sitti Alinah Suny, 28, welcomed the management team gladly. The couple, who have lived in the village for about 11 years, now having seven children aged between one month and 11 years old. Four of their children have started schooling. Also present was the resort director Vilson Lim.