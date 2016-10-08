Be reasonable in NCR land claim, Masing tells Baleh landowners

KUCHING: The people whose Native Customary Rights (NCR) land are affected by the construction of the Baleh Hydroelectric Dam should not hold the government at ransom by demanding exorbitant compensation that is way above the market value of the land.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said this yesterday when he warned that the government would not entertain those demanding unrealistic prices for their NCR land.

Masing who is also Baleh assemblyman was responding to Genturung Nanga Antawau Landowners Committee (PTGNA) chairman Jeffery Kumbong’s claim that the committee had not been consulted by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) on the implementation of the RM9 billion Baleh HEP project.

“I know these people are asking for a very high price for their NCR land, which would be affected by the dam. From what I heard, they even asked for as high as RM70,000 per acre. Now, they can’t lie to me because even titled land in Kapit doesn’t cost that much. So how could they claim their land upriver at Nanga Antawau to be of such high value?” asked Masing.

He advised the people to be realistic on the market value of their land.

However, he assured that the State would fairly compensate those affected by the proposed dam’s construction.

“As the elected representative of the people of Baleh, I want to assure my people, especially those whose lands are affected by the proposed Baleh

HEP Dam that they will be paid fairly and accordingly like those other NCR land owners, whose lands had been acquired for similar purposes before this,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation said construction had begun on the 73km Baleh Road, from the Batang Baleh Bridge to the proposed Baleh HEP Dam, located upstream of Nanga Antawau longhouse.

“And as the majority of the people of Baleh have agreed with the dam, this small group of people are just trying to disrupt the implementation of the project which the vast majority of the people have agreed with. And in a democratic country, we must listen to the voice of the majority.”

Masing said the project would be a major catalyst for the development in the area.

“Besides providing job opportunities, the project would ensure that the people from 35 longhouses in Baleh get the opportunity for road connectivity right up to their doorsteps,” he added.