BNM urges public: Beware of bogus emails using its name

KUCHING: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has reminded members of the public to be extra careful on bogus emails using the central bank’s name which purportedly requires the recipient to click and download an attachment.

BNM in a statement yesterday said members of the public are reminded to ignore those electronic mails (emails) and not to download the attachment.

The modus operandi of the bogus email by fraudsters is to deceive the victims.

These approaches include intended victims receive emails entitled “Security Verification” purportedly from Bank Negara Malaysia informing them that there is an incoming payment for their account.

Later on, ivictims are required to complete security verification by downloading the attachment provided.

Once the person clicks or downloads on the link provided in the attachment, they would then be directed to a fake website requesting disclosure of personal financial details such as credit or debit cards details including card verification value (CVV) or other personal identification numbers (PIN).

“Financial institutions including credit card issuers and Bank Negara Malaysia and all banking institutions will never request for personal banking information when contacting customers, be it via telephone calls, SMS or emails.

“Bank Negara Malaysia would like to advise members of the public to take several preventive measures,” the central bank pointed out.

Preventive measures include using web browsers that are up-to-date with built-in phishing filters and ignore emails, calls or short message service (SMS) claiming cash wins, incoming fund transfers or payments or refunds and requests for personal banking information.

The central bank stressed that when the public is in doubt of the email, SMS or calls, contact the respective banks or contact the Associations of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) at its toll-free service called ABMConnect at 1-300-88-9980.

For more information on financial scams activities, members of the public can visit the financial fraud alert site at http://fraudalert.bnm.gov.my.

Besides, the central bank encouraged members of the public to contact its customer contact centre through phone, facsimile or email at 1-300-885465, fax to 03- 21741515 or email to bnmtelelink@bnm.gov.my

For walk-in customers, its customer service centre is located at Block D, Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato’ Onn, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

BNM is open from Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

Other than that, members of the public can also visit BNMLINK branches in BNM’s offices located in Johor Bahru, Penang, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.