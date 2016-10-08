Central Zone badminton contest for Dayak

SIBU: Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu branch is organising the Sarawak Central Zone badminton contest on Oct 28-30 at SMK Bukit Assek Hall.

Its chairman Chambai Lindong said the competition is only opened to the Dayak community.

“The idea is to foster closer rapport among the Dayak community and provide them with a platform to mingle and play badminton,” he said.

Chambai said Dayak players who have represented the country or the state are not eligible for participation.

The competition is divided into two categories –men’s team and men’s veteran. First to fourth positions will get RM500, RM300, RM200 and RM100.

Closing date for entries is Oct 27 at RM30 per team.

Those interested can contact Patrick Gerijeh on 0198780129 or Stanley Bayang on 0198434383.