Collapsed drain and wall due to homeowner’s illegal extension

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has determined that a Hui Sing homeowner’s illegal extension caused the collapse of a retaining wall and blocked drainage in the area.

The homeowner had claimed a complaint to MBKS in July had not been addressed, which led Stampin member of parliament Julian Tan to lodge a complaint with Talikhidmat in August.

Tan also complained of inaction through the media including calling for Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian to improve the handling of public complaints.

“Our officers did go down to have a look but we don’t want to be biased and just based on the officers’ report so two kapitans also dropped by to have a look at the complainant’s house,” Kuching South mayor Datuk James Chan clarified during a press conference yesterday.

“We found out that the cause of the problem was due to an illegal structure that had been put up and that there was no gutter. This caused the rainwater, over time, to erode the soil underneath and affect the old drain, causing drain failure.”

Chan pointed out that if the illegal structure had not been erected, the drain might not have been affected.

He chided Tan for politicising and publicising the issue without knowing the facts.

“Don’t criticise the minister, MBKS. Let the people be the judge. The evidence is all there, I don’t need to bluff you,” he said.

“My advice to the MP or whoever the YB, please don’t publicise without doing a background check. Please help us together to make Kuching City a better city. Yes, there are many old housing estates, we can work together to serve the people. These are the things that can be raised. Don’t know the facts, don’t point fingers.”

Chan said Dr Sim should not have been dragged into the issue as he is working together with MBKS to serve the people.

“We are very open to anyone who has problems. We can help. There is no need to go through political parties,” he said.

MBKS environment and tourism standing committee chairman Councillor Mohamad Taufik Abdul Ghani added that the council was addressing the issue because the collapsed retaining wall and blocked drain had affected the whole community.

“It has to be done properly. We have to study, investigate, plan, submit, then we can do it. We cannot solve it immediately,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Kapitan Cheng Ek Boh urged the public to contact him on 019-8764406 regarding any issues in his area, which covers Stampin and Hui Sing up to the Old Airport Road.