Dr Sim goes to ground to solve people’s problems

KUCHING: Minister for Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian yesterday led representatives from eight government agencies in visiting three places in Batu Kawa to resolve long-existing problems in those areas.

He was with personnel from Royal Malaysia Police, Civil Defence Department, Public Works Department (JKR), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Land and Survey Department, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Sarawak Energy Berhad, and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

They went to RPR Batu Kawa, Desa Wira and Sungai Moyan to solve the problems that had been frustrating the people.

“In future, when problems arise, people need not run around to different departments and still things are not done. We gather everyone to get the work done as soon as possible,” he said.

He said to solve the traffic jam at the Desa Wira traffic light, four agencies were gathered to resolve the issue. Traffic police to be on duty during peak hours, engineers from JKR to fix the timing frequency of the traffic light, SEB to relocate one of the street lights and MPP to increase the lanes from two to three.

In Sungai Moyan, the illegal land filling had caused flooding at the road because the land filling activities had blocked the natural stream. Also, it caused erosion of soil leading to damage to the road.

Dr Sim directed the Land and Survey to take action against party involved in illegal land filling and blocking of natural river, DID to give technical advice on how to divert the river while JKR would make sure the road is not eroded by water and to prevent erosion.

In RPR Batu Kawah, a drain had not been cleansed for the last five years. MPP contractor had problem to reach the drain to do cleaning because the residents had built illegal fencing to prevent burglary.

After visiting the site, Dr Sim told the neighbourhood association to fix a date to do the cleaning work with MPP and Bomba. MPP contract workers would be cleaning the blocked drain while Bomba personnel would flush it.