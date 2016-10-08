Dualthon Tupong targets 350 entries

KUCHING: The inaugural Dualthon Tupong to held on Oct 23 is expected to draw over 350 entries, including participants from out of state.

According to Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abd Rahman, the dualthon was aimed at promoting sporting events in the state.

“Participants aere required to compete in two disciplines, 7km running followed by 40km of cycling and another 7km of running for the last leg of the discipline,” he said.

Fazzrudin was speaking at a press conference to announce the race at his service centre in Petra Jaya here on Thursday.

“The event is jointly organised by the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU), IM Sarawak, and Adventure Seeker, among others,” he said.

There will be three categories for the dualthon – men’s and women’s open and relay open.

“Dualthon is a popular event in West Malaysia and we are excited to introduce this event to Sarawak,” said Fazzruddin.

He added that the running and cycling communities should look forward to this event as it is set to become an annual affair and plans are afoot to turn it into an international event.

Participants start the race by running from DBKU headquarters towards Jalan Astana to Tupong and back to DBKU while the cycling route will also start from DBKU headquarters to the FAC highway in Matang.

“Those who finish the dualthon will each receive a medal while the first, second and third finishers will received cash price of RM1,000, RM800 and RM400 while the Relay Open offers RM1,200, RM900 and RM500 to the top three.

Participants are reminded to collect their race packs on Oct 22 at the Plaza Astana in Jalan Astana.