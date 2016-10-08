Fatimah to hold meeting to resolve ‘stateless’ issue

KUCHING: A marriage certificate dated 2005 has resulted in the citizenship applications of Rika Herline who was born in 1999 to be rejected twice.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah hopes Rika’s case will be resolved after meeting up with Rika’s parents, National Registration Department (NRD) and its legal advisor as well as S4S and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) leaders scheduled for next Monday.

Rika has been a stateless child whose father is a Malaysian but mother, an Indonesian.

They were married, witnessed by a Penghulu in 1998, and Rika was born in 1999.

Their marriage was recognised under the law but they did not register their marriage with Sarawak Native Customs Council (Majlis Adat Istiadat).

There is thus no record of their marriage with the council. In 2005, the couple applied for their civil marriage certificate which registered their marriage date as 2005.

“When they applied for Rika’s Mykad and citizenship, they produced their civil marriage certificate which stated that they were only married in 2005. This made Rika who was born to them in 1999, a child born out of wedlock.”

Under Malaysian law, a child born out of wedlock to a foreign woman would inherit the mother’s nationality.

“In Rika’s case, as her parents only registered their marriage officially in 2005 whereas Rika was born in 1999, her citizenship applications have been turned down as according to Malaysian law, her nationality will follow her mother’s,” Fatimah told The Borneo Post yesterday.

However, Fatimah brought the good news that if there was enough evidence to support that Rika’s parents were married in 1998 and that Rika was born in 1999, Rika would have a good case in her citizenship application.

“The meeting on Monday will be held at my office where the NRD legal advisor will explain to Rika’s parents the state of the matter.

“The legal advisor will also tell Rika’s parents what to do to resolve the situation,” said the Dalat assemblywoman.

Rika has been forced to stop schooling at SMK Tebakang because she could not produce her Mykad everytime the school authority asked her to do so. She has twice applied for it – in 2013 and 2015 – but both attempts were futile.

On Thursday, Rika and her father Ji-in Ngampu as well as other stateless children joined a group in a demonstration in front of Bangunan Tuanku Haji Bujang, protesting that though she has a legitimate birth certificate and was born in Malaysia, her applications for Mykad had been turned down.

The group was led by S4S and Sadia to voice their predicament to NRD on the stateless children across the state, especially among the rural community.

Meanwhile, Fatimah pointed out that babies abandoned by their parents are also facing the same problem of being “stateless”.

“Marriage certificates, whether issued by Sarawak Native Customs Council or the civil courts, are crucial in the applications for birth certificates and Mykads.

“And for the Welfare Department, babies abandoned by parents at birth are having the same problem.

“They become stateless children immediately at birth because we don’t know who their parents are.”

She said abandoned babies would be classified as cases under 15A of Article 15 of the Federal Constitution.

“I have met with the Home Minister (also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi) on Aug 15 to discuss cases of Sarawak children who fall under this category. We asked the Home Ministry to expedite these cases,” said Fatimah.