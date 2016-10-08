Fire destroys 38 squatter houses in Kudat

KUDAT: A total of 38 squatter houses perished in a fire that occurred at Kampung Pantai Bahagia near here, yesterday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department operation centre chief Mohd Affendy K. Ramin said they were still investigating the cause of the fire which broke out as early as 4.20am.

He said they received a distress call at 4.27am and a team of 22 people and three vehicles from the Kudat Fire and Rescue station were dispatch to the site immediately.

“Upon arriving, our members tried to put out the fire which has already spread rapidly causing the complete destruction of 38 houses at the site,” he said.

He said the fire spread rapidly because the houses were built close to each other.

The team managed to completely control the fire by 6.14am, and water to put out the fire was derived from the fire engines as well as from the sea.

“During the fire, most of the people tried to salvage whatever belongings they could save. No injuries or untoward incident occurred at the site.”

He also said es resulting from the fire would be investigated by the local authority.

Also assisting the team were four volunteers from Kampung Air, Kudat.

The operation concluded at 8.25am.