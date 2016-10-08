Form three student among nine arrested for motorcycle-theft

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Form three student was among nine suspects arrested for motorcycle-theft cases around Seberang Perai Tengah here in a special operation.

Apart from the suspects, aged between 15 and 45, five motorcycles believed stolen were discovered in the operation which began since Oct 4 until early yesterday morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police Chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said four of the suspects tested positive for drugs while three others are believed to be involved in producing and selling ketum water.

“They are believed to be members of various motorcycle-theft groups and had been involved in several cases of motorcycle thefts since early this year,” he said yesterday.— Bernama