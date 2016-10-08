Girls spend 40 pct more time on unpaid household chores than boys

LONDON: Girls between the ages of five and 14 are spending 40 per cent more time on unpaid domestic chores than boys their age, missing out on chances

to learn and enjoy their childhood, according to a report yesterday ahead of International Day of the Girl.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said girls are spending 160 million more hours a day on household work such as cooking, cleaning, looking after family members and collecting water and firewood.

Girls in South Asia, the Middle East and parts of Africa make up the bulk of the report, which also found that girls aged 10 to 14 took on the most disproportionate burden of chores in Burkina Faso, Yemen and Somalia.

“The overburden of unpaid household work begins in early childhood and intensifies as girls reach adolescence,” said UNICEF’s Principal Gender Advisor Anju Malhotra.

“As a result, girls sacrifice important opportunities to learn, grow, and just enjoy their childhood. This unequal distribution of labour among children also perpetuates gender stereotypes and the double-burden on women and girls across generations.”

Analysts said gender inequality continued to pose a major challenge to meeting the UN’s new set of global goals agreed last year to end extreme poverty and address the lack of opportunities and violence against women by 2030.

International Day of the Girl, on Oct 11, was set up by the United Nations in 2011 to recognise the rights of the 1.1 billion girls around the world and the challenges they face. — Reuters