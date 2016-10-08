Govt committed to working with Seca

Mustapa (squatting third right) looks at solar ingots while Kow (on his left) gives an explanation. Also seen are Awang Tengah (third left), Julaihi (right) and Chan (standing fourth left). — Photos by Lucas Kong Mustapa (seated centre) at the networking session with Seca members, accompanied by Awang Tengah (on his right) and others.

KUCHING: The government, through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), is committed to work closely with members of Sarawak Electronics and Supporting Industries Companies Association (Seca).

Its minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Seca members had access to top leaders of the country and the State who were willing to work closely with them.

“We want to develop close links and listen to you. We cannot resolve every single issue, but most importantly all of us are committed to work with you.

“We monitor your progress closely and we assist to the best of our ability. We want to see you successful. It is a win-win situation,” he said at a networking session with Seca hosted by Comtec Solar International at Sama Jaya High Tech Park yesterday.

He added that the government was not only concerned about the big industry players but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and hoped multinational companies would develop an ecosystem to benefit everyone.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was pleased to note the good rapport between operators at Sama Jaya and various government agencies in their daily operations.

“If Seca or Sama Jaya operators have any issues or problems, please do not hesitate to discuss them with us. We are happy to assist as it is our job to make sure there is a conducive environment for you to operate.

“The existence of Sama Jaya High Tech Park is very important to the local economy and it has made significant contributions to the state.

“Besides creating employment for more than 9,100 employees of which 99 per cent are locals, the high-tech park generates an annual income of more than RM250 million for the workforce.

“In addition, the park also generates exports exceeding RM2 billion yearly,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment, noted that Sarawak was among the preferred investment destinations in Malaysia in the last two years.

“We have managed to attract RM9.6 billion in 2014 and RM11.8 billion in 2015.

“In addition to new investments, existing investors in Sarawak are also making further investments.

“In Sama Jaya alone, three multinational companies, namely Taiyo Yuden, X-Fab Sarawak and LONGi Kuching are expanding their operations,” he said, attributing the success of the park to the efforts of both the government and private sector.

Earlier, the federal and state ministers were given a tour of Comtec Solar’s facilities and were briefed on its operations by its managing director Isabel Kow.

Comtec Solar is mainly engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sales of high quality monocrystalline solar wafers and ingots.

Assistant Minister for Industrial Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Kuching City South mayor Datuk James Chan were also present.