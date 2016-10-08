Football General 

Hanifah joins FAS as advisor

Deputy president of FAS Abdul Wahab (second left) with newly appointed FAS advisor Datuk Hanifah (second right), attending to media questions at yesterday’s press conference after an exco meeting.

KUCHING: The FA of Sarawak (FAS) has appointed Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib-Alsree as ‘Advisor’ of the football association in an exco meeting here, acting FAS president Abdul Wahab Rahim announced yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference, Hanifah said she accepted the appointment due to her ‘love for Sarawak’, adding that “I will work with FAS to develop Sarawak football. Development means more than the senior team but involves the youth team and also women football.”

“This is a positive development for FAS,” said Wahab, who is FAS deputy president, adding that the appointment will spur the exco to work harder for state football.

That progress aside, the daunting question remains as to who will lead FAS as president for next season, given that no announcement was made on the vacant hot seat of the state’s most popular sport.

