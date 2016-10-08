Insiders could be behind video on illegal entry – CP

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun did not deny the likelihood of insiders’ involvement in the distribution and spread of a video concerning the entry of Indonesians to Tawau.

Speaking at the closing of the 2/2016 Rapid Team Training series held at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters near here yesterday, Abdul Rashid, who was commenting on a video expose by an Indonesian journalist that went viral, said that there was a possibility of insiders’ involvement in the spread of the video.

He added that while people might have the same hair colour, their motives remained a mystery to others.

He said that detailed investigations would be carried out on the spread of video as it had caused unnecessary worry to the people of Sabah.

“We take seriously all that is mentioned in the video…if our investigations show that the claim is true, then the State police together with ESSCOM commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Abdul Khalid will take aggressive action to block similar happenings in the future,” he said.

He added that the State police had already carried out comprehensive efforts in the past, and cited that the nearby rocks at the Central Market as well as the Quarantine Centre and Customs and Immigration (KiK) had become a landing spot for people coming from Pulau Sebatik, Wallace Beach and Sungai Melayu, but not for illegal immigrants.

He also admitted that the areas surrounding the location had many other landing areas as well as alleys that could be used to gain entry into Sabah.

“There may be times when we miss because of our shortage of personnel, hence, let the security team work to rectify the situation and carry out comprehensive monitoring of all the areas to avoid what was alleged from becoming a reality,” he said.

During the event, 39 police personnel and an officer received recognition after undergoing three weeks training under the series.