Koperkasa members call on Nancy

KUCHING: Cooperatives that are willing to assist the government and select contractors to build infrastructure projects in the country must be fully committed in implementing the projects.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri said this was important because the image of the government would be affected if the quality of the projects was not up to the mark.

“We appreciate the goodwill of everyone who wants to work and assist the government in resolving issues and problems of the people, including the construction of affordable housing projects. However, make sure the work is done well or else the people would have a wrong impression of the government.”

She said this when the executive council members of Sarawak Koperkasa made a courtesy call on her ather office in Petrajaya recently.

Its chairman Sajali @ Ismail Ojek said they were planning to build houses at Taman Matang here to help solve the problem of home ownership among civil servants.

He added that Koperkasa Sarawak was also building a 40-room hotel to diversify their business.

Koperkasa has 24,000 members in six branches throughout Sarawak.

For more infomation about the cooperative, contact Sajali at 019-886 7053 .