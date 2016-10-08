Malaysian activist freed by Israeli regime

BANGKOK: Malaysian activist, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan was happy and cheerful when she arrived at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport here following her release by the Israeli regime.

Her arrival in Bangkok from Tel Aviv was greeted by her husband, Professor Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, and Malaysian Embassy officials in Thailand.

“Dr Fauziah is happy. However, she is not allowed to leave the airport transit area, pending a flight to Kuala Lumpur,” an embassy official told Bernama after her arrival yesterday.

She arrived in Bangkok at 2pm (3pm Malaysian time) via Thai Airways Flight TG4594 from Tel Aviv and proceeded to Malaysia via Flight TG417 at 4pm (5pm Malaysian time).

On Wednesday, 10 women activists, including Dr Fauziah and three crew members who were on board the Zaytouna-Oliva ship on a humanitarian mission, dubbed Women’s Boat to Gaza (WBG), were detained at 2.58pm local time (9.58pm Malaysian time) at Ashdod Port, Israel.

Upon arrival at the Ashdod Port, Dr Fauziah was held in Givon prison in Ramla (central Israel) before being transferred to a temporary detention centre at the Ben-Gurion International Airport. – Bernama