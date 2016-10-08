MPOB to hold Oil Palm Smallholders National Conference next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is organising an Oil Palm Smallholders National Conference from Oct 11-12, in Ipoh, Perak.

Themed ‘Empowering Role, Championing Hope’, the biennial conference would provide a platform for oil palm cultivators and smallholders to get the latest information and technologies, said Director-General Ahmad Kushairi Din.

“The conference is aimed at raising awareness and enhancing the roles of relevant parties in the downstream palm oil industry towards improving palm oil productivity and sustainability,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The conference is also a platform to share new technologies related to good agricultural practices, plantation and livestock integration, and exchange ideas and experiences.

Ahmad Kushairi said besides the smallholders, the conference would also be attended by oil palm cultivators, palm oil sellers, plantation managers and supervisors, as well as, officials from relevant agencies and interested parties.

Among the topics that will be discussed are pest control and bagworm, rhinoceros beetles and ganoderma diseases; MPOB fertiliser formulation; integrating livestock with oil palm plantation; increasing productivity and income via efficient management of plantations; entrepreneurial opportunities in the oil palm sector; and the implementation of sustainability certification scheme.

MPOB will also hold an exhibition showcasing, among others, related technologies and machineries. — Bernama