Muhyiddin’s claim that BN will fall in Kedah just ‘wishful thinking’ – MB

ALOR SETAR: The statement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin claiming that Barisan Nasional (BN) will fall in Kedah in the coming general election is merely wishful thinking or ‘angan-angan Mat Jenin’.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the statement was merely aimed at wooing the people’s support for the leadership of the new party in general.

“That is his (Muhyiddin’s) political game … but he does not realise that he himself will lose,” he said after officiating the Online Networking Entrepreneurs (ONE) Carnival organised by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, here yesterday.

In a statement to a local newspaper, Muhyiddin claimed that the Kedah BN would fall in the coming general election because of the public sentiment after the Kedah menteri besar was replaced early this year.

He claimed that after Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir relinquished the post of Kedah Menteri Besar, BN must be toppled as the people purportedly perceived Ahmad Bashah as not having the calibre of Mukhriz.

The Umno state liaison chairman said the people in the state were wise in choosing the party to lead the government and did not want to be cheated twice after being ruled by the opposition in the 12th general election previously.

He pointed out that Umno and BN were not afraid of the statement and instead continued to work hard to ensure that the party machinery was ready to face the poll besides having a secret weapon to be used during the campaign later.

“They (PPBM) can say what they like … because I’m confident the people of Kedah are smart in making an evaluation as they do not want to suffer again. I’m confident the people will defend Umno and the BN to continue to rule the state,” he added. — Bernama