Murut chiefs, Native Court protest over textbook

KENINGAU: Heads of indigenous Murut from Tenom, Nabawan, Sook, Keningau and Pagalungan, and the Native Court will send a protest letter to the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Murut cremation recorded in the Form One history textbook, on page 196, and printed in 2009.

Tenom District Chief OKK David Jani, as a spokesman for the group, said there were no precise facts and contrary to the culture of the Murut community by stating: “The bodies were burned and stored indoors for seven days.”

“Cremation is not practised in Murut funerals,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with Murut customary leaders here on Thursday.

He said Murut funerals then and now are full of respect for traditions and beliefs.

David said the Native Court would take action, such as imposing a sogit against the authors and publishers of the textbooks because it was offensive to the customs of the Murut people in the state.

Present at the meeting were district chiefs OKK Majabin Dalinus (Keningau), OKK Sayau Tangkap (Nabawan), OKK Andayol Ampuli (Kemabong), OKK Yunus Kimin (Sook), OKK Tinus Lindas (Pagalungan) and Dalit Native Chief Masinggil Andingos.