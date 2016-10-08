Najib inherited negative legacies from Dr M, says Annuar

KUALA NERUS: The people must know that even former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had left behind a negative legacy that was inherited by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said to change the negative legacy and to restore the faith of the people, Najib must review and revamp the legacy which has only brought hardship to the people.

“The people have to live with many negative legacies until today…I don’t deny there were positive legacies but the negative legacies need to be reviewed.

“For example, the privatisation concept was a positive legacy but there are negative elements like expensive toll that people need to pay.

“However, people are angry with Datuk Najib…although the concessions were signed during Tun M’s time. Toll rates will be reviewed upwards every three years…and that is a negative legacy that burdens the people,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Terengganu Umno Information machinery gathering, here yesterday.

“I can safely say that another negative legacy from Tun M’s era was the privatisation of the solid waste management. We have discussed the issue at the Supreme Council meeting because if local governments have to pay a high cost for such service, the quit rent will be increased and that is another burden to the people.

“That is why such negative legacies must be reviewed because it only makes a few people rich while the people suffer,” he said.

Annuar said if the negative legacies of Tun M are corrected, the support of the people would return to the ruling party.

“I hope the Umno President and members urge the government to review the negative legacies of Tun M during the Umno general assembly,” he said.

Annuar said the party was also identifying Umno members who have not registered as voters.

“There are about 1.1 million people who have not registered as voters. We will therefore assist them to become voters or Umno members,” he said. — Bernama