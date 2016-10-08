Neutral on building materials despite improvements

KUCHING: Analysts are neutral on the building materials sector despite the positive views on the steel and aluminium sector.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (Kenanga Research) highlighted this in a recent report, and noted that its neutral view was mainly due to the current performance of the cement sector which is an overall large market under the building materials sector.

“We remain negative on the cement sector and reckon major rerating catalyst lies with the recovery in the residential and commercial property market which typically makes up two-thirds of cement demand,” it said.

As of the first seven months of 2016 (7M16), Malaysia’s total apparent cement consumption was down 14.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 11.9 million tonnes.

“We derive our apparent consumption of cement after deducting exports from the production and imports of cement. The lower apparent cement consumption is a good gauge for the weak demand currently being faced by cement players likely due to mega infra works in initial phases which is MRT2, and the delay in commencement of major construction works awarded (KL118).

“We foresee the consumption of cement to remain subdued for the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) and likely for the cement industry to register negative cement demand growth for FY16,” it projected.

Nevertheless, it pointed out the property market would only see recovery if positive monetary policies or property-related administrative measures are introduced.

In addition, it expected cement demand to be better in FY17 against FY16 when mega infrastructure projects; such as MRT2, SUKE, DASH awarded in FY16, move into more advanced stages.

“However, we believe growth would be muted as the residential and commercial property sector is currently facing a slowdown which typically makes up twothirds of cement demand.

“According to CIDB, residential and non-residential (commercial) projects awards being dished out in 1H16 is down 51 per cent – an indicator for the slowdown in the property market which will cap cement demand growth,” the research team added.

As for the steel sector, Kenanga Research pointed out that due to the recently implemented safeguard measures (on rebars and wire rods) coupled with China’s initiative to cut down on overcapacity of steel, local steel prices would likely be more stable and likely trend upwards in FY17 – providing local steel millers of long steel products an improved earnings outlook.

It also noted that upcoming infrastructure projects such as Pan Borneo, MRT2, MRT3, SUKE, DASH, EKVE, BRTs and mega developments such as BBCC, KL118, TRX and Bandar Malaysia would spur demand within the construction steel sector.

“In 2Q16, the Department of Statistics in Malaysia reported that the value of construction work grew 11.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Hence, we believe demand for steel products in the local market will remain robust,” it added.

With average iron ore and scrap prices expected to remain relatively stable at US$40 to US$60 per tonne and US$200 to US$250 per tonne respectively (iron ore and scrap typically make up 60 to 65 per cent of raw materials) it remained positive on the steel sector.

Similarly, Kenanga Research pegged a positive view on the aluminium sector as its outlook would likely improve on rising transport and construction demand and industry consolidation.

“We maintain our aluminum price forecast of US$1,600 to US$1,700 per metric tonne (MT) in FY16 to FY17E.

“Year-to-date (YTD) prices have improved 13 per cent to circa US$1,660 per MT, for a YTD average of US$1,571 per MT.

“We expect prices to remain supported to year end as global demand continues to outpace supply. Positive news flow should be bullish for prices as well, such as Ford’s recent announcement that its Expedition model will be converted to an aluminum body by 2018, consolidation within the Chinese aluminum industry (increasing efficiency by cutting underperforming capacity), and corporate exercise in the global aluminum industry, which is Alcoa’s spinning off its downstream and upstream businesses,” it said.

The research team also pointed out that recent demand trends appear positive on continued transportation and construction demand.

“However, capacity cuts in 2015 to 2016 to the tune of circa 1.3 million MT have reduced production capability, resulting in a global deficit of 164,000 MT in Septembe16 2016 and a YTD deficit of 32,000 MT.

“Looking at the inventory trends, we observe consistent global inventory drawdown since end-2015 by 21 per cent to 3.94 million MT as of October 2016, which should support aluminum prices going into the midterm,” it added.

Kenanga Research also maintained its positive view on Press Metal Bhd (Press Metal) as it expected full contribution from its recently commissioned Samalaju Phase 3 smelter in 3Q16.

Overall, the research team pegged a neutral view on the building materials sector. It explained, “All in, we maintain our neutral view on building materials despite being positive on steel sector and aluminium sector as the market weightage of our negatively weighted cement sector is large.”