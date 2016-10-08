New car launches kick in, analysts overweight on auto sector

KUCHING: Heavyweights rolling in new car model launches in Malaysia is set to excite the local market following a spate of less-than-desirable car sales affected by poor consumer sentiment so far into 2016.

Researchers with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) observed that total industry volume (TIV) for car sales year to date were adversely affected by poor consumer sentiment from higher living costs as well as the lack of new model launches to generate buying interest from consumers.

“However, as new model launches have begun rolling into the market, we should finally see consumer buying interest being revived as consumers seek the newer models for vehicle replacements or for firsttime vehicle owners,” it said in a sector outlook yesterday.

Some of these new launches in the market are the Perodua Bezza, the new Proton Perdana, the new Honda Civic as well as the new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire. Forthcoming model launches include the the new Honda BRV, facelift City, Jazz and Accord, and new Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Innova and upgraded Vios.

To date, TIV for the first eight months of 2016 stands at 370,242, covering 65 per cent of Kenanga Research’s 570,000 unit forecast for 2016.

“We made no changes to our year-end forecast as we believe our target is achievable with stronger sales in months to come,” it added.

On news of the government possibly unveiling certain incentives where first time car buyers would enjoy a waiver of excise duties, Kenanga Research pegged this to be a boon to certain players.

“Assuming this to be true, major boons would be enjoyed by DRB Hicom Bhd (DRB-Hicom), Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd (Tan Chong) and UMW Holdings Bhd (UMW) as they command local manufacturing facilities along with boosting the sales of certain models for Honda, Nissan, Proton, Perodua and Toyota brands, as their prices could be brought to a slightly more affordable level,” it said.

“However, we expect the move to be more favorable to brands – namely Proton and Perodua – with higher completely knocked down (CKD) content and targeting towards lower income group of consumers for being the largest market segment in the country.”

Kenanga Research foresees the top beneficiary of this exercise to be Tan Chong as the incentive could narrow its prices closer to that of local marques offerings – particularly on the Nissan Almera – as well as provide the quality and branding of Nissan’s Japanese marque.

In contrast, the firm said this would place pressure on more premium-priced players as other offerings may appear more attractivem such as Berjaya Auto Bhd (Berjaya Auto) for its Mazda cars.

Looking at the sector as a whole, Kenanga Research pegged it to be an underperforming quarter as most of share coverages reported poorer-than-expected earnings.

“Berjaya Auto, DRB-Hicom, Tan CHong and UMW were below expectations due to severe margin compression from aggressive promotional activities on top of higher import costs,” it observed.

“Berjaya Auto’s earnings were also dragged down due to delay in vehicle delivery from the temporary closure of a contract assembler’s plant.

“To note, TIV for August was recorded at 52,312 units which is a 23 per cent improvement month-on-month (m-o-m), but a two per cent drop year on year (y-o-y).”

“The boost in monthly sales was attributed by the strong sales derived from new model launches by auto players, particularly on more affordable releases. The longer working month in August had also contributed to sales growth where July had longer non-working days in lieu of the Hari Raya festive season.

Although y-o-y results slipped slightly by two per cent, we perceive this performance as fair given the general weakness of the automotive market this year.

“The top monthly gain was achieved by Mazda at 52 per cent), which we believe was due to the normalisation of vehicle delivery lead-time after the slowdown caused by the temporary closure of Berjaya Auto’s contract assembler’s plant. This was seconded by Perodua at 44 per cent which sales were encouraged by the launch of its highly anticipated Perodua Bezza in July.

On a y-o-y basis, Proton sales suffered the greatest with a 51 per cent loss from declining consumer interest and heavier competition as compared to the prior year. However, monthly sales for Proton could have been reinvigorated by the new Perdana.”