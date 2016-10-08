No arrests yet in Sabah Water Dept graft case – MACC

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) has yet to make any arrests in connection to the case involving the director and deputy director of the Sabah Water Department.

According to a source close to MACC, the agency has – in the course of its investigation since the case was revealed early this week – recorded the statements of 23 people, including the director’s younger brother.

Both suspects are expected to assist MACC in the process of transferring their savings kept in foreign bank accounts to their Malaysian accounts soon.

This will be done through a Mutual Legal Assistant (MLA), the source revealed.

The source also said that MACC will be calling Land and Survey Department officers to value the land titles that were seized on Monday that include residential, agricultural and commercial land in several locations throughout the state.

MACC’s investigations so far revealed that that the vehicles seized from the director were bought under his brother’s company and that the deputy director has purchased a home in another county.

MACC, the source further revealed, is also investigating a company that manages fund transfers for the deputy director.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the information but declined to comment further.