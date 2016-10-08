Northport bags outstanding award

KUALA LUMPUR: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC Group), has won the Outstanding Performance Award under port category in conjunction with the Malaysia World Maritime Day 2016.

MMC Group managing director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh described the victory as an impressive achievement for the company in spite of the uncertainty during the change of Northport ownership and the operational challenges faced in 2015.

“Northport managed to pull through and recorded high growth in cargo throughput, whilst continuing with their value innovation and corporate social responsibility initiatives,” he said in a statement.

Northport was the first port in Malaysia to acquire an environmental friendly terminal handling equipment for its container handling operations through the purchase of 13 units of Electric Rubber Tired Gantry cranes in 2013.

Meanwhile, Northport Chief Executive Officer Azman Shah Mohd Yusof said the port operator had risen to the challenges and responded positively to the turbulence within the shipping industry.

“We have already registered an impressive 14.2 per cent growth in cargo throughput for this year, further enhancing our value proposition as Malaysia’s Intra-Asia Hub and Gateway Port,” he added. — Bernama