Now hear this: Treat deaf as equals — Fatimah

Fatimah surrounded by the Sarawak contingent at the close of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma XIX) at the MBKS Indoor Stadium in Pending on Thursday night. — Photos by Chimon Upon Sharul Azmer Azman of FT (Sopma Sportsman) and Sarawak’s Sia Chew Ing (Sopma Sportswoman) posing with their trophies.

KUCHING: The integration of sports between physically challenged people (OKU) and normal athletes should be further enhanced in order to allow the former to enjoy the same treatment and the sense of belonging in the society.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah stressed on the importance of sports integration that will enable deaf people to display their ability, talent and potential without looking at their social background or physical/mental condition.

Fatimah said the aspects of access, equity and the provision of opportunity and facilities were among the critical factors to be addressed and overcome.

She named five main reasons for hindrance to the deaf on participation in sports as: communication, lack of fitness, limited time, lack of confidence and costs.

“In the deaf community, the biggest challenge that they must overcome is communication,” she pointed out.

“The difficulty in communication between deaf athletes and the coaches as well as the organisers, volunteers and administrative personnel who do not have special skills will hamper efforts to involve deaf people in sports,” said Fatimah at the closing of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma XIX) at the MBKS Indoor Stadium in Pending on Thursday night.

According to Fatimah, Sopma should be seen in the context of providing a platform of opportunity and same recognition to deaf athletes, which goes beyond mere display of their talent in sports but instead to show their true worth, meaningful existence and self-usefulness in society.

“The state government is very supportive of OKU’s involvement in sports competitions such as Sopma and the recent Malaysia Paralimpiad and it has spent RM2.2 million to organise this Sopma,” added Fatimah.

The amount included giving of incentives to deaf athletes who will enjoy the same benefits as medallists in Sukma XVIII and Malaysia Paralimpiad.

For the first gold, a deaf athlete will get RM5,000 and RM7,000 for subsequent gold won while the silver and bronze medalists will get RM750 and RM500 respectively.

The 19th Sopma from Sept 30 to Oct 6 saw Federal Territory emerge as overall champions after capturing 12 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. In second place were Sabah (11-11-10) while Sarawak finishided third (6-7-7).

The fourth to 12th placings went to Selangor (4-3-4), Malacca (3-2-2), Terengganu (2-4-2), Penang (2-3-0), Kedah (1-5-5), Johor (1-1-5), Kelantan (2-0-0), Perak (0-0-3) and Pahang (-0-0-1).

Muhammad Sharul Azmer Azman of FT, 21 was named Sopma Sportsman after capturing gold medals in the men’s 400m with a new record, 800m with a new record, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

Sarawak’s Sia Chew Ing was named Sopma Sportswoman after the 34-year old won gold medals in the women’s individual, doubles, mixed doubles and Master All Events as well as a silver in the women’s team, and a bronze in women’s trios in tenpin bowling.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Association president Mohammad Pargar, Malaysia Deaf Sports Association president Kamaruzaman Haroun and Sarawak Deaf Sports Association president Albert Wong Tuong Chui.