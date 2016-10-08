NSCMH Medical Centre authorised to conduct stem cells research

SEREMBAN: The NSCMH Medical Centre here has been authorised to conduct stem cells research on those who are healthy.

Primary researcher for the study, Dr Chin Sze Piaw said, the research, which involved the use of umbilical cord Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), was the first of its kind approved by the Health Ministry.

MSCs are the multipotent based cell that has the potential to generate a variety of tissues including bones, cartilages, tendons, ligament, muscle and dermal tissues.

“This research is important because in future, doctors will be allowed to use stem cells quickly after any injuries or acute diseases such as spinal cord injury, stroke and heart attack occur,” he told a press conference yesterday in presence of NSCMH Medical Centre president Datuk Lee Thian Hock.

Dr Chin said patient safety and quality of cells became the main factors that had been considered by the Health Ministry’s stem cells research ethics committee before approval was granted.

Cytopeutics managing director James Then said, the committee had also audited the whole process of the research starting from the stem cell sources, the laboratory accreditation, the processing and storage of the stem cells, transportation as well as the final preparation of the stem cells that would be used for treatment.

“They (the committee) have also checked our track record in conducting stem cells research, our doctors’ qualifications, the accreditation of our contract partners and they are satisfied,” he said.

Lee said that with this new development, the NSCMH Medical Centre became the first private medical centre in Negeri Sembilan to conduct such research.

“This is a historic moment and an outstanding achievement for the NSCMH Medical Centre in providing (health) services in this state, since its inception 84 years ago,” he said.

Under the new management, the NSCMH Medical Centre has become a modern hospital and always strive to provide the best health services to patients through research and innovation.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Cytopeutics, a local company based in Cyberjaya that conducts stem cells research and has the largest stem cell laboratory in Asia,” he said. — Bernama