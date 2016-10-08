Obama casts early ballot in 2016 election

CHICAGO: President Barack Obama cast an early ballot in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Friday, highlighting a Democratic drive to get voters to the polls before November 8.

During an unannounced visit, Obama stood before a voting machine at the Chicago Board of Elections office, punched in his choice and smirked when asked who he picked.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has crisscrossed key battleground states trying to get supporters to register and voter early where possible.

The outcome of the 2016 White House race could well be decided long before Election Day.

“We expect that this year, in the battleground states that we’re focused on, at least 40 percent of votes are going to be cast before Election Day,” said Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.

Locking down votes now, even in non-battleground states, could help the campaign tailor time and resources as the election enters the final frenetic stretch. – AFP