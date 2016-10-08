Latest News Sabah 

Ongoing attempts by outsiders to infiltrate Sabah thwarted by police

Nancy Lai
Abdul Rashid speaks to reporters at the event.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police and other enforcement agencies have continuously thwarted several attempts by outsiders to enter the state along the marine border.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun said the latest attempt took place just a few days ago.

The presence of security forces have also deterred illegal activities such as smuggling, he said when met at the state police contingent’s Hari Sukan Negara today (Oct 8).

Abdul Rashid also appealed for the public to report any suspicious activities that they have information about.

“Combating crime needs the cooperation of all, so I urge the public to help us out by relaying information,” he said.

He also urged the Fishermen Associations in Sabah to cooperate with the police and security forces by ensuring that they comply with all the suggestions made to prevent any untoward incidents while out at sea, such as the installation of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) on their vessels.

