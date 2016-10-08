Participants learn about history of Sibu

SIBU: It was an eye-opening experience for about 40 tourist guides, representatives from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) as they toured Sibu town Thursday.

The group, participants in the Sibu Heritage Workshop, learned about the historical settings of Sibu, the people of Sibu and their culture as they walked around led by Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee.

Chua brought them mostly to the back lanes where all the old shops were located and still operating.

Speaking to reporters after the tour, Chua said it was mainly to help the guides to understand the culture and livelihood of the people.

“We toured around the old streets because those streets were the first settlements or business centres for the Chinese when they first arrived. One thing about Sibu is that we have so many old buildings, with old fashioned architecture which I think should be preserved,” he pointed out.

He also said the back lanes around Sibu had interesting features such as stretches of old barber shops.

“I don’t think you can find this anywhere else in Sarawak. This is very unique and it should be preserved. And these barbers are doing business for the ordinary people, mainly those from the longhouse.

“The shops are very near to the central market and wharf, everything centred there, so this is where they earn their living,” he said.

He hoped the shop proprietors would keep their environment clean in view of Visit Sibu Year 2017.

He also hoped that the council would repair and beautify some of the back lanes.

Meanwhile, a tour guide from Kuching, Salina Siau, said the tour was educational.

Although it was not her first time to Sibu, she said it was a meaningful trip this time as she learned a lot about Sibu town.

“The last time I came was about 10 years ago, but Sibu was only just a town to me. It is so much more interesting this time especially the history of Sibu and the old buildings.

“In Kuching, we have lots of old buildings, but mostly built by the British, but in Sibu, the buildings were built by the community here, so this is very interesting,” she said.

Apart from that, she said the people of Sibu were very warm and friendly and she liked the food. The participants also visited the Malay/Melanau Kampung.