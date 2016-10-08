Police nab man with 200 packets of heroin at Paya Terubong

GEORGE TOWN: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested at the Paya Terubong flats here yesterday.

The 53-year-old man who has five criminal records was nabbed in front of his house at 12.30pm when police found 200 plastic packets filled with drugs in a box he was carrying.

“The drugs weighing 420g are worth RM12,600. Police believe they were newly-packed for delivery to customers,” Timur Laut district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the suspect, believed to be a member of a drug trafficking syndicate in Penang, received the drug supply in large quantities and repackaged them for sale at RM50 a packet.

He said the suspect who tested positive was believed to be active in drug trafficking around the State for the past six months.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured while his 13-year-old friend suffered minor injuries after they were beaten and robbed at Taman Lip Sin here on Thursday.

Mior Faridalatrash said the Form 1 student and school dropout were reportedly dragged into a car occupied by six men while they were walking in the area at about 1.41pm.

“The assailants also robbed them of their watches and necklace before dumping them by the roadside in the area,” he said.

He said police have identified the six assailants involved in the incident and were pursuing them, adding that the seriously injured youths were being treated at Penang Hospital. — Bernama