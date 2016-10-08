Raja Libas Borneo tourney draws 32

LAWAS: A total of 32 sepak takraw teams from Borneo Island, namely Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Labuan, will compete in the Raja Libas Seborneo Bukit Sari 2016 championship for the Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan challenge Trophy.

Organising chairman Abu Baharin Reduan said the championship, which entered its second edition this year, will be held at the Lawas Indoor Stadium and Lawas Public Park Court from Nov 4-6.

“The champions will receive RM5,000, second place gets RM3,000 while third and fourth placing will each receive RM1,000, in addition to trophies for all,” he said on Thursday.

Fifth to eight placing will receive a consolation prize of RM500.

He said 10 teams (regu) from Sabah and four from Brunei have confirmed participation according to the quota given while one team out of four from Labuan has been confirmed.

Ironically, Sarawak, which is allocated 14 regu, have yet to confirm the state’s participation.

Abu Baharin, who is also a state Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) exco member, added the recent Lawas takraw Closed held in Ulu Merapok was one of their ongoing efforts to scout for talented players who could represent northern Sarawak in the forthcoming Raja Libas Seborneo Championship and other regional sepak takraw competitions.

He said the championship was to promote sepak takraw, which at one time was very popular among youths.

Among others present during the closing ceremony for the Sepak Takraw Lawas Closed competition were deputy chief of PBB Bukit Sari who is also advisor of the competition, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa and Semie Nasip who is PBB Bukit Sari Youth chief and deputy organising chairman.