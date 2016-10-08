Court Games 

Rookie basketball tourney at Sungei Antu courts today

SIBU: The inaugural ‘We CanBee’ rookie basketball championship organised by SUPP Pelawan branch will commence at Sungei Antu courts tonight.

Political secretary to the chief minister, Michael Tiang, is expected to open the event at 7.30pm where 25 teams are taking part in the competition to foster rapport among basketball enthusiasts here.

In Group A are Tyre Save, SUPP Sg. Empawah branch, Kiang Hing Old Boys Association, Hi-Tech and Ah Biao Centre.

In Group B are Amazing 9, Asian Top Marketing Co, Target farming Enterprise and TYC ready Mixed Concrete.

P Blonde, Sungei Antu, Legacy Man Works and Nevada are in Group C while Group D comprise of Monster, A Top Marketing, Milenium Waja and designs 4U.

In Group E are Duke, Top Yasa, Creative Living Kitchen and All Star 2016 and in Group F are Kiang Hing Old Warriors, Joker, Wesley and Guong Ming School.

Event organising chairman Bird Kong invited all local basketball enthusiasts to turn up. “Show your support to make the game interesting,” he added. — by Philip Wong

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of