Schizophrenia: Doctor’s okay needed before living with family

SHAH ALAM: A few months ago a young man in Kota Tinggi, Johor made the news headlines for beheading his grandmother and chopping off her limbs.

The gruesome acts committed by the 19-year-old were attributed to his schizophrenia, for which he had once received psychiatric treatment.

It was learned that the 76-year-old victim had lived with her grandson who had been refusing to take medication for his psychiatric disorder.

According to Abnormal Psychology Lecturer and Clinical Psychologist Dr Shazia Iqbal Hashmi from Universiti Malaysia Sabah, professional help was crucial towards understanding a schizophrenic patient as they rarely indicated their tendencies towards violence.

“It can be really difficult to predict the tendency for violent behaviour among schizophrenic patients and professional advice is needed to ascertain whether it is better for a patient to stay with his family or a psychiatric disorder facility,” she explained to Bernama.

Dr Shazia said that schizophrenia could go as far as destroying the lives of patients and those closest to them.

This was because the illness could distort a person’s speech, perception, movements and even affect other aspects of their daily lives.

Among the signs of schizophrenia was that a person would suffer from delusions of grandeur, such as believing that he or she is a figure of fame or importance.

Some might have hallucinations such as seeing or hearing someone or something that did not exist, she added.

“Other symptoms include irregular behaviour and a lack of emotions. Those with one or more of such symptoms may be suffering from schizophrenia,” she said.

Dr Shazia said several factors could cause schizophrenia, among them genetic factors, a viral infection while in the womb or injury during delivery.

The lack of social support, worsening symptoms and drug abuse could trigger violent behaviour in these patients.

“In addition to that, failure to seek proper treatment can also set off violence in schizophrenic patients. They might become violent when their symptoms are exacerbated due to the delusions and hallucinations they are experiencing,” she explained.

Dr Shazia said due to a lack of understanding of the disorder, many patients opted for alternative remedies instead of seeking professional help from hospitals, which they felt was embarassing.

“Although there have yet to be any treatment that can fully cure this disorder, the combination of antipsychotic drugs and psychosocial approaches can help patients improve their quality of life. In addition to that, workplace support and family and society-based intervention programmes will also help a lot,” she said. — Bernama