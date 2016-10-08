Selangor BN to bring up special motion to urge state govt to solve water woes

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) will bring up a special motion at the next State Assembly sitting to urge the state government to immediately solve the water woes faced by the people in the state.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee secretary Datuk Johan Abd Aziz said the motion was also to discuss the environmental and river pollution in Selangor.

“The motion is ready. Twelve BN assemblymen will fight for the future and wellbeing of the people in Selangor.

“This motion is to urge the state government to take proactive measures to control environmental pollution … I hope this motion will not be rejected,” Johan, who is also Semenyih assemblyman, told reporters during the visit of 12 BN assemblymen to Baiduri Apartment, Taman Tasik Kesuma in Semenyih near here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Batang Kali assemblyman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan expressed hope that the matter would get the attention of the State Assembly Speaker.

“This is the first time we would bring a special motion on water issues, we hope the Speaker will not reject it, let us discuss it at the sitting,” he said.

Residents around Semenyih are getting more and more anxious over the water woes, which has become critical, as there was no efforts taken by the state government to overcome it.

Hulu Langat Zone 16 Residents Representative Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Jaafar said the state government should be responsible for finding solutions to the water issues and should go to the ground to help the people.

“Solve the water woes immediately and don’t just blame the federal government for everything,” he said.

A resident M Kumaravelu Mariapan said the prolonged water disruption in the area had also affected the Indian community’s preparations to celebrate the upcoming Deepavali.

As such, he hoped the water supply which had been disrupted over the past 16 days would be restored immediately, once and for all.

Several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang, have been experiencing water supply disruption since Sept 22 after the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was closed from Sept 22 to 24 due to river pollution.

Two days later, the plant was closed again due to the same problem. — Bernama