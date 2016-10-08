Shipping sector to remain buoyant despite challenging environment

KUCHING: Malaysia’s shipping sector is expected to remain buoyant despite the current challenging global economic environment, analysts observed.

In a report, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted that the shipping sector might see slight improvements in charter rates in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) due to the winter seasonality factor.

Nevertheless, it pointed out that the overall outlook for the sector remained unexciting.

“The outlook for the sector remains unexciting as charter rates remain suppressed, while stronger demand at ports has already been accounted for,” it said.

The research team pegged a conservative outlook for petroleum charter rates as it seem on course to continue its slow pace.

“Petroleum charter rates continued its downtrend (down nine per cent year to date for a year time charter equivalent), after being the bright spot in the financial year 2015 (FY15) as fleet growth continues to put downward pressure on rates.

“We believe key determinants for petroleum charter rates depend on oil demand, the effects of the seasonal cold snap, and strategy of owners to sell up or sell down the market.

“All in, we are not overly bullish on the petroleum charter rate outlook and expect rates to remain range bound for now with a seasonality pick-up in the fourth quarter (4Q) as winter season kicks in which we have accounted for in our estimates,” it explained.

As for liquified natural gas (LNG) charter rates, Kenanga Research expected LNG charter rates to remain under pressure until 2018.

“The outlook remains gloomy for LNG rates as vessel oversupply issue is expected to persist up to 2018.

“To recap, supply is expected to increase further in 2016 from new Australian and US plants production, with cargo deliveries already fully contracted with 46 new new-builds expected to be delivered in 2016 while demand growth is lacklustre.

“There was some pick up in charter rates in August 2016, an increase of 30 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) for a year TCE and Spot rates due to tightening vessel availability in the Atlantic and Middle East.

“We believe the uptick in rates is unlikely to persist due to the oversupply issue, and as LNG charter rates remained weak up till July 2016 (down 23 per cent YTD). We will continue to monitor LNG charter rates in coming months but make no changes to MISC’s earnings for now,” it said.

Meanwhile, the research team believed that the Baltic Dry Index is expected to surge ahead of the winter season.

“After tumbling to an all-time low of 290 in February 2016 in the beginning of the year, the index is now at a much better footing, gaining by 91 per cent to 912 as of our cut-off date (September 15, 2016) as its gains accelerated in the weeks of September.

“This is on the back of an ending summer holiday season, coupled with the approach of the winter, which we believe would increase shipping demand as commodities will be stockpiled ahead of winter before weather delays can impact shipping progress,” it added.

Going forward, the research team expected the Baltic Dry Index to remain volatile with a downside bias as a result of the strong rally while the BDI tends to retreat during 1Q during winter, and is strongest in 4Q, pre-winter.

Overall, Kenanga Research maintained a ‘neutral’ view on the sector given the unexciting outlook ahead for the shipping sector.