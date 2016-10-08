Six unhygienic food factories closed down

KUCHING: Six food manufacturing factories were ordered to be closed following a statewide enforcement operation named ‘Operasi Pemeriksaan Kilang’ carried out by Sarawak Health Department since Aug 22.

The department in a statement revealed that a total 51 food factories were inspected under its Food Quality and Safety Programme.

It explained the order to close the six food factories was issued under Section 11 of Food Act 1983 to allow the premises to be cleaned up.

“Among the common offences committed by the proprietors of these factories are the unsanitary and unhygienic conditions of the factory, the presence of pests such as rats, and unscheduled waste disposal.

“Some of them are found to leave raw materials directly on the floor and not kept at the right temperature, which can breed bacteria,” noted the statement.

It said 18 notices with total compounds of RM26,000 were issued during the operation.

“The Health Department will continue to carry out operations periodically to monitor the level of cleanliness of food factories and the quality and safety of products. Anyone found to commit offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations (FHR) 2009 will be penalised with a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years’ jail, or both,” it said.

As such, proprietors are encouraged to attend Food Safety Assurance Programme as warranted under the FHR 2009, and attain the MeSTI certification issued by the Health Ministry for healthy and safe practices.

On another matter, the statement quoted the department’s director Dr Jamilah Hashim as saying enforcement would be carried out on machines dispensing drinking water for sale as they are not licensed by the Health Ministry.

This is to ensure the water is certified safe for consumption.