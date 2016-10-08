Sarawak 

Sri Aman Benak Festival main committee calls on CM

Adenan (seated) receiving a visit from the Benak Festival main committee led by Francis (fourth from left).

SRI AMAN: Sri Aman Benak Festival 2016 main committee paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at his office yesterday.

The visitors were led by Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is also Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation.

The purpose of the visit was to invite Adenan and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu to grace the event, which will take place at Batang Lupar River Waterfront from October 14 to 16.

The committee also presented the programme booklet to the Chief Minister.

Among those present were Sri Aman Resident Jonathan Lugoh, Deputy Resident (Development) Philip Peter Salam, Deputy Resident (Social) Joseph Liaw, Sri Aman District Officer Ismawie Salleh and other government department heads from Sri Aman.

