State can generate additional RM4.8 bln in GNI from biomass

KUCHING: The state’s entire biomass value chain could generate an additional RM4.8 billion in gross national income (GNI).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said Sarawak’s biomass resources could support 10 biofuel and biochemical plants for the next five years. He said a recent study found this could create at least 35,000 new green jobs and RM18 billion in investments.

“Since 2015, we have been working closely with the Malaysian Innovation Agency (AIM) to identify the realistic biomass opportunity for Sarawak. A steering committee made up of relevant state government representatives was formed and chaired by the Sarawak Planning Unit (SPU) to lead the implementation of SBIDP (Sarawak Biomass Industry Development Plan),” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas read his speech at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between South Korea’s GS Caltex Co and Biomass Renewable Resources (BRR) yesterday.

“With the development of the biomass industry, it can help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels and increase our ability to weather global economic uncertainties in a sustainable manner while contributing positively towards Sarawak’s aim of becoming a high-income state by 2030.”

GS Caltex Co, South Korea’s second largest petroleum refinery, will undertake feasibility studies for proposed biobutanol plants in Miri, Bintulu, Tanjung Manis and Kuching, while AIM will assist in the realisation of the plants. The MoU will pave the way for Sarawak to become a biobutanol producer by leveraging on GS Caltex’s expertise and technologies.

Biobutanol or bio-based butanol fuel is a second generation alcoholic fuel with a higher energy density and lower volatility compared with ethanol.

BRR is a unit under the Pillar Foundation, a non-profit non-governmental organisation in Sarawak. Launched in February this year, SBIDP aims to develop the state to become a biomass processing hub in Southeast Asia.