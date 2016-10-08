Teen drug addicts blame friends

KOTA KINABALU: The majority of teen drug addicts who were caught during a two-day operation carried out by the National Anti Drugs Agency (NADA) recently blamed their friends for influencing them.

One of them, Ella, 21, for example was told that she would feel calmer after taking drugs.

She said she had been using drugs for nearly a year and carried out her indulgence with several of her friends.

She said that her family had no idea about her involvement as she often left her house discreetly through the back door.

She added that she ignored her parents’ advice and was now remorseful after her capture by the agency during the Ops Cegah carried out recently.

All her friends managed to escape though.

Another drug addict, Alex, 17, claimed that he was forced to take drugs by his peers after moving to the city from Sipitang.

He said that he quit school after a year of taking drugs because he could no longer focus on his studies.

He also ignored his parents’ advice and put his friends on a pedestal since they provided him with free drugs.

Nevertheless, he began regretting his actions when he was caught by the agency on Thursday.

During the operation held between 4am and 10pm, 38 individuals – two women and 36 men – were arrested at various locations including Sinsuran, Rampayan, Suang Parai, Taman Jaya Diri and Manggatal.

NADA’s director general Datuk Dr Abd Halim Mohd Hussin said that of those arrested, 11 individuals were surrendered to the police while the remaining were being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependent (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

He said that all the suspects apprehended were either tested positive for methamphetamine or syabu or cannabis.

He added that the Ops Cegah was carried out following a two-week surveillance as a result of tips from the public.

Twenty members of the Sabah NADA team were involved in the operation.

He said that all those apprehended would be sent to the Treatment and Rehab Centre after the screening process to undergo treatment and rehabilitation to stop their dependence on drugs.

He also said that they carried out operations of such nature twice a month and so far apprehended 209 drug addicts from January to October.