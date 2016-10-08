Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu students donate to the disabled

BINTULU: The Malaysian Red Crescent Club of Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB) donated RM935 to the Association for Caring Citizens and Parents of Disabled Children (Bintulu Perpikat Centre) on Thursday.

The centre houses children who are either physically or mentally challenged.

The club’s treasurer Nornajwa Farhana Zaidi handed over a cheque for the amount to Bintulu Perpikat superintendent Lu Chieng Hoong.

According to Nornajwa the amount was collected by the students as part of their annual charitable activities to help the needy and unfortunate in Bintulu.

A group of 13 club members turned up for the visit yesterday and they also voluntarily carried out a ‘gotong-royong’ to clean the compound of the centre.

Nornajwa said the club had also organised activities including blood donation drive jointly held with Bintulu Hospital, Malaysian Red Crescent classes, health screening programme at the Penan Muslim Village at Mile 10 Bintulu-Miri Road and sporting activities.

Meanwhile Lu thanked the club for the donation and hoped to get continuous support from the community.

In the meantime, he said Bintulu Perpikat Centre would hold its charity sales on Nov 20 from 8am to 2pm.

He thus called on the local community, associations and non-governmental organistions to give their support.