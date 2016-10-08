Uphill battle against mozzies at Precinct 7

Old houses in Precinct 7 like the ones pictured above are potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

SIBU: Authorities have mounted concerted efforts to wipe out the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes here but Precinct 7 remains a tough area to tackle due to abandoned houses that are no longer habitable and poor drainage.

Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil lamented that abandoned houses are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He said Sibu still recorded the highest number of cumulative cases of dengue in Sarawak, at 1,216 as of Oct 2 this year – an 36.6 per cent increase from 890 cases during the same period last year.

The cumulative cases (Jan1 to Oct 2) for Sarawak was 2,163 versus 1,510 last year.

Compounding their woe, Dr Jerip added many of the residents there are renters, making it difficult to get them to keep their surrounding clean, and avoid throwing rubbish into drains which cause them to clog.

“I think the medical department and (local) council have taken serious measures such as identifying the areas and have done intensive larvaciding and through public awareness campaigns, people are beginning to respond by taking personal responsibility to do whatever is necessary to kill the Aedes mosquitoes, except in Precinct 7 which has many old houses and poor drainage.

“Many of these houses are not habitable anymore because of the swamps and low-lying ground. The owners had resettled elsewhere. The abandoned houses provide spaces for mosquitoes to breed.

“The local authority cannot identify all the owners,” Dr Jerip told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The densely populated Zone 7 covers Tiong Hua Road, Hua Khiew Road and Bukit Assek areas.

On a more positive note, Dr Jerip, who was asked to comment on the dengue situation, said the concerted efforts by the Health Department, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and other agencies gave better awareness of the need to combat dengue fever, so residents responded by sprucing up the surroundings.

However, Kuching and Samarahan continue to show an alarming rise in dengue cases, Dr Jerip observed.

The cumulative cases for Kuching and Samarahan were 196 and 22 respectively compared to 116 (Kuching) and 10 (Samarahan) for the same period last year.

He said there was constant monitoring for areas like Bukit Siol and Demak Laut commercial area in Kuching.

“There is an increase in dengue cases in Kuching area. So we are putting intensive surveillance in these hotspots such as Bukit Siol residential (area) and Kampung Tabuan Melayu.”

Dr Jerip noted that air wells in shops in Demak Laut commercial area meant to provide ventilation had become mosquito-breeding place as people dump their rubbish in them.

“In view of the Zika virus, we want people to be serious about keeping their homes and compounds clean – it is not just the work of council or medical department but the work of everybody to ensure the environment is free from the breeding sites of the Aedes mosquito,” he stressed.