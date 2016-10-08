Wifi community to start wiring Sabah early next year — Measat

CYBERJAYA: MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd (Measat) is working closely with the government to accelerate internet services in Sabah under the WiFi Community (WK) Service programme by early next year.

Measat Satellite Engineering and Operation vice president Zainuddin Abdul said the WK programme was one of the concerted efforts carried out by the government and private sector to increase connectivity in the rural areas.

The WK, formerly known as a “wireless village” or Kampung Tanpa Wayar (KTW), is a programme which provides WiFi hotspot services to rural areas that received less internet coverage.

The WK programme is a project under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), while Measat gives technical support based on its expertise in terms of the installation of the transponder, testing, maintenance and monitoring of the system.

“The programme is focusing on Sarawak and Sabah where there are many remote areas as compared to the peninsula which has better connection and internet services through fibre and communication towers,” said Zainuddin after the media facility tour to the Measat Teleport and Broadcast Centre, here yesterday.

Zainuddin said over 450 WiFi centres had been installed in libraries and community centres in Sarawak since early this year under the programme, which had given much benefits, especially to students. — Bernama