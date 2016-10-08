Withhold ‘pleas of innocence’ as MACC investigation is still ongoing – Shafie

TAWAU: Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has cited that it is quite perplexing and amusing that the state authority is in such a hurry to plead their innocence publicly, diverting the blame to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry when the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still ongoing.

Shafie said making such statements publicly seemed to show that the state authority has neither respect nor confidence towards the investigation process.

He was responding to a statement made by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan concerning the awards of projects amounting to RM3.3 billion in relation to the recent arrests of two senior government officers.

“I would reserve my comment on this matter as I believe that we must not interfere or be seen to be interfering with the ongoing investigation by making public statements and plea of innocence so as to ensure that the integrity of the investigation by MACC is not compromised.

“It was indicated that the project was awarded in 2010 during my tenure as the minister in charge of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry. It was also indicated that the project was not handled by his ministry,” Shafie explained in a statement today (Oct 8).

According to Shafie, he would be more than willing to cooperate and give his assistance in any manner if requested to assist in the investigation.