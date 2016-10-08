Woman jailed over fake info in IC application

KOTA KINABALU: A woman was sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for providing fake information for an identity card application.

Nooraliza Abdullah, 36, pleaded guilty before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to a charge under Rule 25 (1) (b) of the National Registration Regulations, which is punishable by a maximum jail of three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

She had given the fake information when she was applying for the IC for the first time for Noor Hafizah Alin bearing the number 020919-12-0242 which the accused had knowledge that the details in the birth certificate belonged to another person.

The offence was committed at the National Registration Department (NRD) enforcement and investigation division of the Federal Building here at 8.30am on August 10.

Based on the facts, she had applied for the IC using a birth certificate registered at National Registration Department in Tawau bearing the numbers SB105041.

However it was under suspicion as the physical condition of the accused did not match with the age stated in the birth cetificate.

Investigation revealed that she had faked the information and pretended to be the owner of the birth certificate when in fact the real owner of the birth certificate was already dead.

In pleading for leniency, the unrepresented Nooraliza told the court that she was a first time offender and supporting her father while prosecuting officer from the National Registration Department, Mohd Faizal Tahir prayed for a deterrent sentence to be imposed on the accused.

Mohd Faizal appeared together with investigating officer Vincent Mandadih.