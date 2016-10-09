Abg Johari: Chawans have contributed much to Sarawak

KUCHING: The Chawan community and the Chinese in general have contributed tremendously to the state’s economic and political development, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He recalled that many Chawan leaders, through Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), had played pivotal roles in preserving Sarawak’s political and economic stability.

The late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong was a deputy chief minister while his son Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is a state cabinet minister, he added

“Datuk Sim Kheng Hui was assistant minister when I was the minister in—charge of industrial development. I have the opportunity working with Chawan politicians from the time of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sim to now his son.

“The Chawan, together with other Chinese clans such as Hokkien, Hakka and Foochow have contributed a lot to the development of our economy and politics over the years,” he said when opening the Chawan Chinese Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

The event, which also saw the launch of a book and DVD called ‘Chawan — A Historical Documentary’, was held in conjunction with Sarawak Chawan Association’s 80th anniversary.

Abang Johari coined it as ‘hybrid Chawan’, a reference to Chawan individuals who have mixed parentage, when he touched on how the society had integrated.

“We have hybrid Honda, hybrid Mercedes and we have now hybrid Chawan. Many Chawans have married Ibans, Malays and other indigenous groups so much so that we have hybrid Chawan.”

Citing himself as an example, Abang Johari said his wife was born into a Chinese family but was later adopted by a Malay family. He even described his own offsprings as ‘hybrid chidren’.

“The Malays and the Chinese can work together; they have the trust. There are cases where a Chinese family has asked a Malay family to look after their baby.

“They say hybrid children are intelligent; I hope my children are intelligent. This is the sort of integration we have in our society, which has enriched our culture.”

He said the Sarawak Chawan Association today had this Chinese Arts and Calligraphy Expo but this might evolve into a Chinese and Arabic Calligraphy Expo many years later because of the ‘hybrid community’.

Earlier, Sarawak Chawan Association chairman Tan Jit Kee said that Zhaoan a district in Fujian province, China had the reputation as among the top 12 Chinese centres of excellence for arts and calligraphy.

As such, he extended his appreciation to calligraphers and artists from China who have taken part in this exhibition.

Tan believed the exhibition had helped to develop the local arts and calligraphy besides strengthening the arts and cultural ties between China and Sarawak.

On ‘Chawan — A Historical Documentary’, he said the association had worked on the book and DVD for two years.

“It is meant for the younger generation to appreciate the struggles, hard work and spirit of the older generations coming from China in overcoming hardships and obstacles.”

He added the book and DVD had recorded the past and present achievements and contributions of the Chawan community in politics, business, culture and education.

Kuching City South Council mayor Datuk James Chan, Sarawak Chawan Association honorary chairman Datuk Kho Kak Beng, president of

Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations Datuk Richard Wee, the celebration organising chairman Rodger Chan and organising chairman Kho Kheng Hee were also present at the event.