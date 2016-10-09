BN needs younger candidate if Dawos is replaced, says Unimas analyst

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional (BN) should field a younger candidate if Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit is replaced during the next parliamentary election.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) political science lecturer Associate Professor Dr Ahi Sarok said a younger candidate would have sufficient time and space to bring the necessary development to the constituency.

“Based on my observations, the first term is normally dedicated for planning while the second term is for implementation. An elected representative can only begin to see their planning start bearing fruit during the third term.

“Therefore, if you put a person who is already 60 years old or above, it may not do the constituents any good because it is very unlikely that he or she can go for the third term,” he told thesundaypost said in response to rumours that Dawos – who is Deputy Minister of Energy, Water and Green Technology – will not defend the seat due to health reasons.

Ahi, who is very familiar with the political scenario in Puncak Borneo, said the ideal age for BN’s candidate would be 55 and below.

According to him, a younger, educated and highly spirited candidate could bring new ideas to the constituency.

“The candidate should not only be young and accepted by the constituents at large, but also must have the interests of the people at heart,” he said.

Ahi claimed at least three potential replacements have been discussed – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bengoh deputy chairman Datuk Detta Samen, construction company manager Cliff Mengud and lawyer Wejok Tomik.

He opined that the candidate should be from Mambong state constituency as the constituency has the highest number of registered voters compared to the other two state constituencies – Tarat and Serembu – which are also under Puncak Borneo.

Based on the last state election’s statistics, there are 17,467 registered voters in Mambong, 16,391 registered voters in Tarat and 9,065 registered voters in Serembu. Detta and Cliff are from Mambong, while Wejok is from Serembu.